Odisha Records 42.74% Growth In GST Collection In Sept 2023

Bhubaneswar: Odisha recorded a growth rate of 42.74% in GST collection with mop-up of OGST and IGST Settlement of Rs. 1651.58 Cr during September 2023.

The monthly collection to be retained by the State (OGST + IGST Settlement) during September ‘23 stands at Rs. 1651.58 Cr against a collection of Rs. 1157.08 Cr during September ‘22 recording a growth of 42.74%.

Till Sept ‘23, the State has collected OGST and IGST Settlement to the tune of Rs.10440.74 Cr with a progressive growth rate of 23.27%.

The OGST collection during September ‘23 is recorded at Rs. 1197.37 Cr against collection of Rs. 926.96 Cr during September ‘22 with growth rate of 29.17%.

With regard to Gross GST collection (OGST+IGST+CGST+Cess), the State has recorded a collection of Rs. 4249.12 Cr during Sept ‘23 against collection of Rs. 3765.17 Cr during Sept ‘22 with a growth rate of 12.85%.

The collection under all Acts monitored by the Commissionerate of CT & GST, Odisha including GST/ VAT/ Entry Tax / Profession Tax is Rs. 2638.17 Cr during the month of Sept ‘23 as against collection of Rs. 2070.26 Cr during Sept ‘22 with a growth rate of 27.43%.

During September 2023, 20.66 Lakh of waybills have been generated vis-à[1]vis 17.66 Lakh of waybills generated during September 2022 recording a growth of 16.98% reflecting the buoyancy in the economic sector.