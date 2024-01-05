Odisha Vigilance Arrests Forest Guard Caught With Ill-Gotten Cash In Nabarangpur

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance on Friday arrested Binayak Sori, Forest Guard of Nandahandi Beat & In-charge of Jagannathpur Beat in Nabarangpur district after he was caught with ill-gotten cash of Rs 1.53 lakhs yesterday night.

Acting on reliable inputs regarding the collection of huge cash by Binayak Sori, Nandahandi Beat forest guard, as gratification from different sources, a Vigilance team kept a close watch over Sori’s movement and activities.

According to Vigilance, on Thursday night, the Vigilance team intercepted Sori near Kapur Dam of the Indrabati Project while he was en route from Khatiguda to Jagannathpur on a motorcycle. During the search, suspected ill-gotten cash of Rs. 1.53 Lakh was recovered from Sori, which he could not account for satisfactorily. The entire cash was seized and a search was conducted at Sori’s rented residential house located at Raju Sahi in Nabarangpur.

In this connection, Koraput Vigilance PS case No.1 dt.05.01.2024 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(b) Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered against, the arrested forest guard, Binayak Sori, and he was forwarded to the Court. Investigation of the case is in progress, the Vigilance said.