ED Raids Premises Of Ex- Haryana MLA Dilbag Singh, Foreign Made Weapons, Rs 5 Crore Cash Recovered

New Delhi: Foreign made rifles, about 300 cartridges, Rs 5 crore cash and more than 100 liquor bottles have been recovered during searches conducted by the Enforcement Directorate against former INLD MLA Dilbag Singh and his associates.

The searches were conducted in at 20 locations in Haryana including Yamuna Nagar, Sonipat, Mohali, Faridabad, Chandigarh and Karnal.

Notably, Dilbag Singh is the former Yamuna Nagar legislator and a close friend of INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala.

According to the sources, the ED is also scrutinising documents related to mining. There have been reports of many more major revelations in the raids.

The money laundering case stems from multiple FIRs of the Haryana Police filed to probe alleged illegal mining of boulders, gravel and sand that happened in the past in Yamuna Nagar and adjoining districts even after the lease expired and court’s order.

The central agency is additionally probing an alleged fraud in the ‘e-ravan’ scheme, an online platform that was started by the Haryana government in 2020 to simplify collection of royalties and taxes and to keep tax evasion in mining regions at bay.