Odisha: Rivers Rising Due To Heavy Rain; Baitarani, Jalaka Touch Danger Mark 

Bhubaneswar: Water level in different rivers in Odisha started rising at several places due to torrential rain triggered by deep depression.

In Mahanadi, 5 lakh cusecs of flood water is flowing in Khairmal of Boudh district. By 10 am on Thursday, nearly 6 lakh cusecs of flood water will reach Mundali in Cuttack. The chief engineer of water resources department has informed that the department is on alert to face any situation. Senior officers have been sent to review the flood situation in Jajpur and Bhadrak district, officials said.

Flood like situation is expected as Baitarani is likely to cross danger level at Akhuapada by this evening. It is flowing above danger mark at Rajghat where the danger signal is 36.36 meters while the water level reached 39.14 metres.

Similarly, river Jalaka is also rising due to heavy rain in the upper catchment. The river crossed the danger mark at Mathani. The water is currently flowing at 6.08 metre while the danger mark is 5.50 meter.

As the rain continues in the upper reaches, there is a risk of further flooding. The district administration has planned to evacuate people due to the threat of flooding in the flooded areas.