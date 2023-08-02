3 Coal Mines Including 1 In Odisha Auctioned on Day-2 of 7th Round Commercial Auction

New Delhi: The Ministry of Coal launched the auction of coal mines for commercial mining under the 7th round and the second attempt of the 6th round on March 29, 2023.

After the evaluation of bids, forward e-auctions for six mines were commenced on 01.08.2023.

On the second day, three coal mines were put up for auction of which one mine was CMSP coal mine and two mines were MMDR coal mines. The details of the coal mines are as under: –

One mine is fully explored and the other two are partially explored mines.

The total geological reserves for three coal mines come to 1,499.40 Million Tonnes (MT)

The cumulative peak rate capacity PRC for these coal mines is 4.00 MTPA.

The results for Day two are as under:

S. No. Name of the Mine State PRC (mtpa) Geological Reserves (MT) Closing Bid Submitted by Reserve Price (%) Final Offer (%) 1 Meenakshi West Odisha NA 950.00 Hindalco Industries Limited 4.00 33.75 2 North Dhadu (Eastern Part) Jharkhand 4.00 439.00 NTPC Mining Limited 4.00 6.00 3 Pathora East Madhya Pradesh NA 110.40 Shri Bajrang Power and Ispat Limited 4.00 43.75

Upon operationalization, these coal mines will generate Annual Revenue of ~Rs. 450 crores calculated at PRC of these coal mines (excluding Partially Explored coal mines). These mines will attract capital investment of ~Rs. 600 crores and will provide employment to ~5,408 people.