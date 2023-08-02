Sara Ali Khan looks Stunning on Vogue India Magazine Cover

Mumbai: Sara Ali Khan, blue-blooded, descendant from a long line of Pataudi nawabs on her father Saif Ali Khan’s side, who known for her simplicity, stunned the internet with her latest photo on the Vogue India Magazine Cover.

"I don't have a single pair of designer clothing in my wardrobe."

The actress donned an olive green saree with a modern contemporary twist that gave a hint of old-school beauty to the photograph.

In the digital cover story for Vogue India, Sara Ali Khan came across as relatable as ever, but she wants everyone to know that it’s not an act.

The 27-year-old digital cover star talks about navigating the busiest time of her career and being grateful for a chock-full shoot schedule.