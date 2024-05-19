PM Modi To Arrive In Bhubaneswar Today, Road Show In Puri On Monday

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive in Odisha on a two-day visit on Sunday evening.

Upon his arrival on Sunday evening, PM Modi will convene a meeting with state BJP leaders in Bhubaneswar and spend the night at the Raj Bhawan.

On Monday, he is slated to visit Puri Jagannath Temple to offer prayers before holding a road show in the pilgrim town to seek votes in favour of party’s Lok Sabha candidate Sambit Patra and Assembly nominee Jayant Sarangi.

He will also address election rallies in Angul and Cuttack seeking votes for the BJP candidates.

This visit will mark the PM’s third trip to Odisha during the ongoing Lok Sabha and assembly elections.