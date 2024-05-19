Samir Dash Quits BJD Over Ticket Denial

Bhubaneswar: Former Minister and Nimapara MLA Samir Ranjan Dash on Sunday resigned from the primary membership of BJD after being denied a ticket to fight assembly elections.

He sent his resignation letter to party president Naveen Patnaik.

“The leader of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has lost confidence on me and the party organisations in Gop and Nimapara. Hence, it will not be wise to stay in the party anymore. Therefore, I today resigned from the primary membership of the BJD. I sent my letter of resignation to party president Naveen Patnaik,” he said in a video message.