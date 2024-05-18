BJD, BJP Submit Memos to Odisha CEO, Complain Against Each Other

Bhubaneswar: Continuing their spree of allegations, the leaders of the ruling BJD and the opposition BJP again knocked on the doors of the Chief Electoral Officer of Odisha (CEO) seeking actions against each other.

While the ruling party alleged model code of conduct violation by Puri BJP MP candidate Sambit Patra, the saffron party urged the CEO to take exemplary action against the BJD for resorting to violence.

A delegation of BJD led by Sulata Deo submitted a memorandum to the CEO alleging that BJP leader Bhimsen Nayak, party’s Zilla Parisad candidate along with Krupasindhu Dubey were caught by special squad while distributing cash for votes at Kainsara Village under Bhasma PS in Sundargarh, which is blatant violation of MCC. The BJD urged the CEO to take decisive action against BJP’s Sundergarh MLA candidate Kusum Tete.

Furthermore, the ruling BJD party members complained against Puri MP candidate Sambit Patra for allegedly distributing cups bearing his own photo along with his party Lotus symbol. The BJD requested the CEO to take proactive step to prevent such MCC violations.

Similarly, in another allegation, the BJD has alleged that the BJP workers attacked the campaign vehicle of BJD candidate Devi Mishra in the Badamba constituency. In Narasinghpur also a close associate of BJP candidate Ratnakar Panigrahi and an associate of BJP candidate Sambit Tripathy attacked a BJD campaign vehicle. The driver was seriously injured during the attack.

While demanding strict action against all those who caused such violence, BJD has requested to pay special attention to the safety of candidates as well as the supporters and public.

Meanwhile, the BJP also filed a complaint against the ruling BJD party before the CEO about the completely deteriorated law and order situation in the state.

In the complaint, the BJP mentioned that being desperate in fear of losing, the BJD has resorted to violence and bloodshed and is attacking the BJP workers. A BJP worker has died in the election violence, while 2 party candidates are undergoing treatment due to serious injuries. However, the police are not taking any concrete action. Therefore, the BJP delegation has demanded the State CEO transfer the DG immediately.

BJP also alleged the ruling party of misusing its power by using government machinery to campaign and influence citizens to get votes by hook or by cook, which is a blatant violation of MCC.

Therefore, the CEO needs to take effective actions immediately to uphold the principles of democracy and ensure free, fair and transparent elections creating a similar ground for all the parties in the largest democratic process, said the BJP.