One Killed As Hyva Hits Bike In Keonjhar

Keonjhar: One person was killed after a hyva truck hit a bike on Karanjia road near Padmapur Chhak in Keonjhar district. The deceased has not been identified yet.

The road mishap occurred when a hyva truck hit the biker on the road. Locals first noticed the accident and rushed the man to the hospital where the man was declared dead.

On being informed the police reached the spot and initiated a probe into this matter. Further details are awaited.