Odisha provides 100% of its services through ‘Odisha One’: NeSDA Report

The August monthly report sets a baseline for number of e-services and mandatory e-services provided by States/UTs on NeSDA – Way Forward dashboard. It also underlines the saturation of e-services provided through the State’s/UT’s single unified service delivery portal.

Moreover, the report assesses and compares the e-services under labour and employment sector and highlights the state-specific opportunities to transition offline services to online platforms

The Report for August, 2023 has been released and is available at

https://darpg.gov.in/sites/default/files/NeSDA_August.pdf

Key highlights of the Report for the month of August, 2023 are as follows:

e-Services

14,736 e-services are provided across States/UTs, which is an increase of 6.2% (869) services from July Report

Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala and Odisha provide 100% of their services through their identified Single Unified Service Delivery Portal i.e., e-UNNAT (1028), e-Sevanam (911) and Odisha One (404), respectively

e-Services in Labour and Employment Sector

1,368 e-services are mapped under labour and employment sector

Identified sub-themes of e-services under labour and employment sector are 413 e-services under Industry/Factory 362 e-services under Workers and Labour Acts 297 e-services under Employment related 276 e-services under Labour Scheme Beneficiaries 20 e-services under Other

Haryana provides the maximum e-services in the sector (149), which is followed by Tamil Nadu (96) and Jharkhand (89)

Best Practices

The Government of Bihar has launched a web-based Child Labour Tracking System (CLTS) which facilitates case management of rescued child labourers

The Government of Gujarat has built Anubandham, that allows job seekers and job providers to connect through auto-matching, in a transparent and user-friendly manner

The Government of Rajasthan provides the single view of offerings of Rajasthan Single Sign On, Factories and Boilers Inspection Department, and the Government of India's Ministry of Labour & Employment, on a unified platform

The Government of Uttarakhand provides employment opportunity to the unemployed youth in Uttarakhand through Rojgar Prayag portal

The aforementioned figures of e-services are uploaded by States/UTs on NeSDA – Way Forward dashboard, as of 05/09/2023. The department has categorised the mentioned e-services into various labour and employment specific sub-themes.