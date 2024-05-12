Case registered against Allu Arjun for violating poll code of conduct

Hyderabad: After actor Allu Arjun visited Andhra Pradesh’s Nandyala to support MLA Shilpa Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy, a case was registered against him for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct. As per India Today, a case was also filed against Reddy, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA.

Allu Arjun and Reddy were accused of allowing a large public gathering on Saturday at the latter’s residence. This led to a violation of the code of conduct ahead of the Andhra Pradesh elections. The state will go to polls on May 13.

Reportedly, the MLA invited the actor without prior permission to attend the gathering. The FIR was filed for violating Section 144, which has been imposed in Andhra Pradesh. Deputy Tehsildar P Ramachandra Rao from Nandyala Rural registered the case.

After meeting Reddy at his residence on Saturday, Allu Arjun shared why he visited Nandyala. As per the report, he had said, “I came here on my own. Among my friends, in whichever field they are in, I will step up and help them if they need my help. It doesn’t mean I am backing or supporting any political party.”