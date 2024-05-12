Twin Cities Receive Severe Rainfall, Yellow Warning For 4 Odisha Districts

Bhubaneswar: Twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar experienced severe rainfall accompanied with lightning and gusty winds late Saturday night.

Bhubaneswar received 76.8 mm rainfall last night and it is the highest amount of rainfall in the Capital City in the current year. While Paradip experienced 51.4 mm rainfall, Puri witnessed 37.8 mm rainfall. Similarly, Balasore and Chandbali recorded 35mm and 32 mm rainfalls respectively.

Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar has issued warning for thunderstorm activities in several parts of Odisha till May 15. The Met office has also issued Yellow Warning for severe rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning activities in as many as four districts of the State on Sunday. These districts are Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur. Alert has also been issued for 15 more districts for lightning and gusty wind up to 30-50kms per hour.

IMD has further predicted that the heat wave condition is likely to return to Odisha from May 17. The day time temperature is likely to increase at several places in the State from May 17-23.