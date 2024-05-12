Odisha CM Naveen To Hold Marathon Campaigns In Western Odisha Today

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister of Odisha and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik is set to hold marathon campaigns in western Odisha today. He is scheduled to attend public meeting in Odisha’s Balangir district.

According to official reports, the CM will arrive at Utkela Airport in Kalahandi district at 10.40 am. From there, he will go to Sindhekela under Bongomunda block via helicopter. The CM is schedule to attend a public meeting at Sindhekela at 11 am today.

Likelwise, he will address public at Ganrei village under Muribahal block at 11.55 am today. After completion of this, the CM is schedule to campaign for Balangir constituency.

For his safety during the campaigning, 12 platoon force has been deployed in Sindhekela, while 11 platoon force has been deployed in Ganrei.