Odisha Police Starts Digitisation Of Special Report Case, Malkhana Records

Cuttack: The Odisha Police has started monitoring the investigation of heinous crimes as part of the State government’s 5T initiative.

Police have also started digitisation of Malkhana records to improve transparency in the investigation-related processes.

According to a press note released by Odisha Police, serious cases like Murder, Rape, Dacoity, offenses under SC & ST, POTA Act, POCSO Act are treated as Special Report or SR cases. These cases are monitored at the level of SP, Range DIG, and Crime Branch/HRPC.

Such a monitoring mechanism has been developed over a long time and Odisha becomes the first state to digitize the SR crime records and integrate them with CCTNS, the press note read.

Odisha Police has digitized the SR files as a result of which now the reports and documents including supervision notes are uploaded in the CCTNS module and monitoring of SR cases has substantially improved, the press note added.

The digitisation of Malkhana records was initially run as a pilot project in some districts but now from August ii last, it has been adopted over the whole state. The project is at the initial stage. This will improve tracking of seized items and their production in court during trial, the press note further added.