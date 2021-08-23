Realme C21Y Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Realme C21Y has been launched in India on Monday. The smartphone comes with a 20:9 display and offers a triple rear camera setup and a 5,000mAh battery that supports reverse charging and is backed by Super Power Saving Mode that can deliver up to 2.33 days of standby time with just five percent battery. The Realme phone was initially unveiled in Vietnam last month as an affordable model in the company’s C series.

Realme C21Y price in India, availability

The price of Realme C21Y in India has been set at Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB + 32GB storage variant and Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage option. The phone comes in Cross Black and Cross Blue colors and will be available for purchase via Flipkart, the Realme.com site, and select offline retailers.

To give some perspective, the Realme C21Y was launched in Vietnam with a starting price of VND 3,240,000 (approximately Rs 10,600) for the same 3GB + 32GB configuration. There is also a 4GB + 64GB storage option of the phone in the Vietnamese market which is priced at VND 3,710,000 (approximately Rs 12,100).

Realme C21Y Specifications

Dual-SIM (Nano) Realme C21Y runs on Realme UI based on Android 11. It has a 6.5-inch HD + (720×1,600 pixels) display with an aspect ratio of 20: 9. Under the hood, there’s an octa-core Unisoc T610 SoC with Mali-G52 GPU and up to 4GB of RAM. The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

For selfies and video chats, the Realme C21Y packs a 5-megapixel camera on the front with an f/2.4 lens.

The new Realme C21Y packs up to 64GB of internal storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 256GB) via a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back.

Realme has provided a 5,000mAh battery with support for reverse wired charging. The dimensions of Reality C21Y are 164.5x76x9.1mm and weighing 200 grams.