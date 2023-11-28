Odisha Millets Mission Receives Award For ‘Global Model On Millet Promotion’ At INCC 5.0

Hyderabad/ Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Millets Mission (OMM) was presented with the award for “Global Model on Millet Promotion” at the International Nutri-Cereal Convention (INCC) 5.0.

The Indian Institute of Millets Research anchored the INCC 5.0 which brought together administrative heads, sector experts, thought leaders, researchers, key beneficiaries and other stakeholders on a single platform from November 27th to 28th, 2023 at Novotel, HICC, Hyderabad. The theme of the convention is Mainstreaming Millets Now & Beyond 2023 which shows the importance of these ancient grains in today’s time. The convention was graced by high level delegates including Government officials, policy experts, researchers, FMCGs etc. The inaugural session was attended Director, IIMR, CEO, Nutrihub, Director General, ICRISAT, Country Director, WFP India and FAO representative in India. The valedictory session was presided by Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Hon’ble Governor Telangana & Lt. Governor, Puducherry as the Chief Guest. Director AIIMS, Hyderabad, Chairman, CACP, Director, ICAR-NAARM, Former CEO, NRAA and other eminent guests also attended the event.

Odisha Millets Mission (OMM) was presented with the award for “Global Model on Millet Promotion” and was represented by Dr.Arabinda Kumar Padhee, Principal Secretary, Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment and Smt. Kalpana Pradhan, Scheme Officer along with Mission Shakti WSHG representatives from Swayam Shradha Mahila Mahasangha at the INCC 5.0. Dr.Padhee thanked IIMR, NutriHub, Indian Council of Agriculture Research, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare and the jury members for recognizing Odisha Millets Mission as “Global model on millets”. He expressed his gratitude towards Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha for his vision and impeccable commitment which made this mission a success. He dedicated the award to real heroes of Odisha Millets Mission, farmers, women self-help groups, custodian seed savers, FPOs, NGOs, his colleagues, and officers in the Department. He emphasized the participatory approach of OMM which paved the way for its successful implementation and recognized as replicable and scalable model for revival of millets. In addition to valedictory address, Dr.Padhee co-chaired a session on a way forward for Mainstreaming millets through State Millet Missions for food and nutritional security.

The recognition of Odisha Millets Mission for PoshakAnaaj Awards at INCC 5.0 is befitting due to its pro-people farm to plate approach which brings multiple stakeholders under a single platform to address the issues of food security, nutrition, climate change, women empowerment and entrepreneurship opportunities. From providing seed to promoting improved agronomic practice, conserving traditional landraces, ensuring assured market through minimum support price (MSP), and creating an enabling environment to develop entrepreneurship with a special focus on empowering farmers and women’s collective, OMM has comprehensively revived millets in the state of Odisha and has paved the way for the rest of the country and world as a model program. Odisha is also the first state to dedicate a day (10th November of each year) for celebrating Millet Day or MandiaDibasa. International Convention on Millets 2023 organized by Government of Odisha on 9th and 10th Nov, 2023 at JantaMaidan, Bhubaneswar to celebrate MandiaDibasa and International Year of Millets 2023 was also applauded for making it people centric International Convention. Dr Padhee informed the august audience that Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment is in process of developing the Bhubaneswar Declaration of Millets.

The INCC saw several technical sessions, launch of publications, exchange of MoUs and the presenting of Poshak Anaaj Awards being held. Technical sessions focussed on nutri-smart and climate resilient farming, Millet value chain, Diet diversity, and enhanced nutritional outcomes, mainstreaming millet exports, mainstreaming millets through State Millet Missions for food and nutritional security, empowering millet start-up systems, enabling policy transformation for mainstreaming millets in the country, Industry inclusive millet promotion among others.