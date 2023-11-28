Workshop Organised to Make Odisha Self Sufficient in Egg Production

Bhubaneswar: A workshop on making Odisha self-sufficient in egg production has been organised by the State Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Department in Bhubaneswar today.

Inaugurating the workshop, Minister, of Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Ranendra Pratap Swain said that layer poultry is a leading sector with the highest growth rate in creating entrepreneurs in the state. Odisha is making great progress in egg production.

As per Odisha Poultry Policy-2015, a 100% stamp duty exemption on the purchase of land for poultry farms in any part of the state has been extended to entrepreneurs. The state government is providing lucrative subsidies for layer farming. The per capita availability of eggs in the state has increased from 50 eggs per year in 2018-19 to 67 in 2022-23. In order to become self-sufficient in egg production, the state aims to produce 120 lakh eggs per day by 2024-25. For this purpose, to prepare a road map to achieve the proposed goals, the workshop has been organized.

Daily production of eggs in the state during 2019-20 was about 65 lakh, but now it has reached about 1.03 crore per day. Egg production in the state has increased by 58 per cent in the last 4 years. Compound Annual Growth Rate is around 27 per cent in this sector. The state government has launched a three-pronged campaign to increase egg production under the ‘5 T’ programme. Incentives are provided to commercial layer farming. 157 commercial layer farms have been established in the state and 90 lakh eggs are being produced daily by these farms. In the semi-commercial sector, the state government’s medium-scale 1000-capacity layer farm scheme has been widely appreciated by people.

About three and a half lakh eggs are being produced daily from 700 such units and about 9 lakh eggs are being produced from backyard poultry units in the state. commercial, semi-commercial and backyard poultry together have emerged as the eggbasket of the state. The minister has also said that there is a lot of enthusiasm among our entrepreneurs to take the production of eggs in the state to 1 crore 20 lakhs per day by 2024-25.

Rajya Sabha MP Manas Ranjan Mangaraj said that the importance of layer farmers to increase egg production in the state is noteworthy. Owing to the incentives of the government and the efforts of layer farmers, Odisha is marching ahead in egg production and by the year 2025, the state will be self-sufficient in egg production.

Attending the workshop, the Chairman of Western Odisha Development Council Mr. Asit Kumar Tripathi said that the state government is providing financial support for setting up layer farms under Mukhyamantri Krushi Udyog Yojana. The entrepreneurs of the state are making profits by establishing large-scale layer farms. A subsidy of 40 to 50 per cent is being provided for Capital Investment under this scheme. The Hon’ble Chief Minister has increased this financial assistance from a maximum of Rs.50 lakh to Rs. one crore. The Principal Secretary, Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Development Mr. Suresh Kumar Vashishth has said that more and more young entrepreneurs of the state are coming forward to establish layer farms. Seminars and workshops are being organized by the state government to make the people aware of layer farming. The loan disbursement process in the layer poultry sector is being facilitated by the state government.

In the workshop, layer entrepreneurs from the state and out of the state, feed company representatives, pullet suppliers and government officials from various departments attended the workshop and shared their valuable views on making Odisha self-sufficient in egg production.

Director, AH&VS Ramashis Hazra delivered the welcome address and Additional Director Dr. Sachindranath Panda delivered the vote of thanks.