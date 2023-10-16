Odisha Millets Mission Enchants Cuttack With An Engaging Evening

Cuttack: The Odisha Millets Mission is organising a series of entertaining events around various cities in the state. This week, on the 14th and 15th of October the team reached the Darga Bazar Shopping Mall, in Cuttack City and was attended by the local agricultural department and many local shoppers present in the building.

Odisha Millets Mission is a flagship programme under the state government of Odisha and has been taking various innovative and exciting approaches to promote the Farm-to-Plate movement in the state.

From collaborating with local chefs to teach housewives and home chefs new recipes to now hosting a charming interactive show, these ongoing initiatives by OMM are sure to leave an impact. The broad idea behind this event was to keep infusing the key message in the audience’s minds, that is to accept millet into their daily dietary habits all while keeping the crowd engaged and entertained.

The event started off with the Anchors introducing OMM and the purpose of the day’s show to the audience, followed by some local harmonies to attract the crowd. Renowned TV and film comedian Chandini, along with acclaimed singers Mandeep and Kuldeep, were cordially invited to headline the event, promising an evening of unrivalled entertainment. The enchanting harmonies of Odia and Hindi melodies captivated attendees, ensuring an electrifying atmosphere that left audiences grooving throughout the duration of the event.

It then proceeded to discuss the vastly accepted unhealthy eating habits, portrayed through a hilarious comedy skit. To make sure the message is received by the audience, the screening of an educational film conveying the nutritional value of millet has also been planned. Keeping the excitement levels soaring, the Odisha Millet Mission planned a series of quirky and competitive games. Participants were seen on the edge of their seats, and spectators were left exhilarated. The winners of these thrilling contests also got an opportunity to win exciting surprises and gift hampers that brought them a sense of excitement.

Distinguished for their regional significance, events of this nature organised by the Odisha Millets Mission have emerged as a powerful platform that not only captures the undivided attention of a vast audience but also possesses the potential to make a resounding and enduring impact on the overall health and well-being of the state.