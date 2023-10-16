Sundargarh: Retired Police ASI Sentenced to 2 Yrs RI in Bribery Case

Bhubaneswar: A retired Police ASI in Sundargarh district has been sentenced to two years of Rigorous Imprisonment in a bribery case.

“Udayanath Swain, Ex-ASI of Police (Retd), Balinga Out-post, Hemmer PS, Sundargarh, who was charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in Special Judge, Vigilance, Sundargarh TR No.16/2016 for taking bribe, was convicted to 2 yrs jail and fine”, the Vigilance said on Monday.

Odisha Vigilance further stated that it will now move the competent authority for the stoppage of the pension of Mr Swain following his conviction in the bribery case.