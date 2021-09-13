Odisha logs 6 more Covid deaths

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 6 more covid deaths in the last 24 hours, confirmed the Health & Family Welfare Department today.

Details of the cases confirmed as death due to Covid-19 after due completion of the death audit process are as under.

1. A 44 years old Male of Balasore District who was also suffering from Diabetic Mellitus.

2. A 46 years old Male of Balasore District.

3. A 52 years old Male of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Diabetic Mellitus & Hypertension.

4. A 64 years old Male of Khurdha District who was also suffering from Diabetic Mellitus.

5. A 45 years old Male of Puri District.

6. A 37 years old Male of Puri District.

The department further stated that this list does not reflect deaths occurring on a particular day. It gives details of past deaths for which the death audit process has been duly completed and the cause of death has been identified as due to Covid-19.