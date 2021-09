Bhubaneswar: Odisha in the last 24 hours reported 471 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 57 are between the age of 0-18 years.

With a total of 50,782 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 0.93%.

Among the new cases, 274 are in quarantine and 197 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 1016833.