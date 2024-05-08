Odisha horror! Plus 2 girl student ‘drugged and gang raped’, 8 detained

Berhampur: In a horrific incident, a minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by her friends after offering her spiked cold drink in Odisha’s Berhampur.

As per the allegations, around three days ago, the girl had gone to the home of one of her friends where she was drugged and gang raped by the eight accused.

Baidyanathpur Police in Berhampur has registered a complaint in this regard based on the victim’s complaint. The police have detained all the eight accused for interrogation.