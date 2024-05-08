Rape
State

Odisha horror! Plus 2 girl student ‘drugged and gang raped’, 8 detained

By Ananya Pattnaik
20

 

Berhampur: In a horrific incident, a minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by her friends after offering her spiked cold drink in Odisha’s Berhampur.

As per the allegations, around three days ago, the girl had gone to the home of one of her friends where she was drugged and gang raped by the eight accused.

Baidyanathpur Police in Berhampur has registered a complaint in this regard based on the victim’s complaint. The police have detained all the eight accused for interrogation.

Ananya Pattnaik 2299 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking News