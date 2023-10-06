Odisha Health Dept Provides Logistic Support to CDMOs to Implement, Monitor Various Schemes

Bhubaneswar: Ground-level implementation and monitoring of various health and family welfare programmes were reiterated by the State Government on Friday.

Departmental Secretary Smt Shalini Pandit wrote to Chief District Medical and Public Health Officers (CDM&PHOs), the Director of Rourkela Govt Hospital, and the Director of Capital Hospital that monitoring of the programmes through intensive ground-level supervision would yield real service to the people.

She also clarified that the State Govt allowed necessary logistic support along with the hiring of vehicles for programme monitoring.

The direction mentioned that each district-level hospital could hire two vehicles following prescribed financial norms. Similarly, each Sub-divisional hospital could hire one vehicle, the capital hospital could hire two vehicles, and the Rourkela Govt hospital could hire two vehicles for programme monitoring.

The concurrence of the finance department to this effect was also communicated to all the CDM & PHOs

The Programme monitoring units of the department operating at different levels welcome such a move of the Govt.