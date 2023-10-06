Biju Mahaveer Jaipur Foot Centre In Khurda To Extend Its Services To Four Adjoining Dists

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Mahaveer Jaipur Foot Centre at Gurujanga in Khurda will extend its services to four more adjoining districts.

This has been decided in a virtual meeting chaired by Sushil Kumar Lohani, Principal Secretary of the SSEPD Department today.

The Centre prepares and provides specially designed foots for locomotive handicaps. Besides, it also supplies other appliances such as tri-cycle and clutches etc. to PwDs. Onwards, the centre will provide these materials for PwDs to other areas in adjoining districts through its mobile vehicles.

The Foot Centre was inaugurated on 19th April this year by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and more than 400 beneficiaries have been provided with locomotive supports till date.

The Centre was established by the SSEPD Department in collaboration with Bhagavan Mahaveer Bikalanga Sahayata Samiti, Jaipur which is working for more than 50 years in the field of providing artificial limbs to the disabled.

In the first phase, Khurdha, Ganjam, Puri, Cuttack and Nayagarh districts will be covered by the Foot Centre with extended services.

Collectors, the Commissioner of BMC and other senior officers and representatives along with officers of the SSEPD Department were present in the virtual meeting.