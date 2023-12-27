Odisha Govt Restructures OHMS Cadre With Corresponding Pay Revision

Bhubaneswar: In another significant step towards attracting and retaining quality manpower for the smooth delivery of health services, the Odisha Government has restructured the Odisha Homeopathic Medical Service (OHMS) cadre with corresponding pay revision in the cadre.

As per the revised structure, the total cadre strength was enhanced to 630 with 399 posts at the base level.

Health Secretary Shalini Pandit in a notification to this effect mentioned that there would be 196 posts at the first promotional hierarchy in the pay matrix of level-12 under ORSP Rules.

The number of the posts of Deputy Director in the pay level – 13, would be enhanced to 2 for opening more promotional opportunities in the cadre.

The fourth promotional hierarchy in the cadre would be the post of Joint Director in the pay level – 14. The revised cadre would include Joint Director – 01; Deputy Director – 02; DHMO / dy. Supdt /CMO – 32; and, Sr. HMO – 399. The officers in the OHMS cadre welcomed this resolution, and thanked the State Government for the move, the notification stated.