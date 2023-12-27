IDCO Chief General Manager Arrested for Possessing Disproportionate Assets

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance on Wednesday arrested Saroj Kanta Mohanty, Chief General Manager (P&A), IDCO, Bhubaneswar for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets to the tune of 153% of his income.

“Today, Saroj Kanta Mohanty, OAS (SAG), Chief General Manager (P&A), IDCO, Bhubaneswar, was arrested by Odisha Vigilance in DA Case. DA to the tune of 153% of income incl 2 Multi Storeyed Bldgs, Two 3 BHK Flats, 10 Plots, Deposits over Rs.70.55 Lakhs, etc. unearthed”, the Odisha Vigilance informed.

Earlier, a team of Vigilance led by 10 DSPs, 6 Inspectors, and other staff on the strength of search warrants conducted simultaneous house searches at seven places linked with Mohanty in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Jajpur.

The house searches were being conducted on the strength of search warrants issued by Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar.