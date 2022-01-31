Odisha Govt Employees To Now Get Only 7-Day Leave For COVID-19 Infection

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government employees will now get only seven days of leave instead of 14 days for COVID-19 infection.

The General Administration and Public Grievance Department on Monday partially modified the guidelines for granting leave to government employees who attract COVID-19 infection.

“In the present situation of 310 wave, it has been decided that 7 (seven) days leave is to be allowed in case any employee gets the COVID-19 infection. However, leave beyond 7 days may be granted on production of Medical certificate. Upon resuming the duties the person concerned must self-observe for 7 days and follow COVID appropriate behaviour.”

All the Departments of Government, Heads of Departments, RDCs, and Collectors, have been informed about the decision, which will come into force with immediate effect.