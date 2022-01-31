Orissa HC Directs Employees To Come With New Dress Code From Tomorrow

Cuttack: The Chief Justice of Orissa High Court S Muralidhar has directed for the introduction of a dress code for the officers and staff of Group ‘A’, Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ (except drivers and newly upgraded Group ‘C’ posts) of Secretarial and Ministerial cadres of the court.

A deep navy Blue Coat with the logo of the High Court and blue and white striped necktie will be the dress code for Group-A male employees while female employees of Group-A need to wear the deep navy blue coat with the logo of the High Court.

Similarly, a deep navy blue Coat with the logo of the High Court and a blue necktie will be the dress code for Group-B male employees while female employees of Group-B need to wear deep navy blue coats with the logo of the High Court.

Deep navy blue Coat with the logo of the High Court and maroon necktie will be the dress code for Group-C male employees while female employees of Group-C need to wear deep navy blue coat with logo of the High Court.

The new dress code will be effective from February 1 and two sets of stitched uniforms will be supplied to employees once in every two years. The practice of providing robe allowances to the employees has been discontinued with the introduction of and supply of uniforms.