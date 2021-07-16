Odisha Govt Directs All Depts To Function With Full Strength

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has directed all departments of the state govt and sub-ordinate offices to function with full strength of employees from Friday.

In an order, General Administraion & Public Grievance Department said,”All Departments of the State Government and Sub-ordinate Offices in the State shall function with full strength of employees with effect from 16th July, 2021 until further orders.”

“Most of the employees are now fully vaccinated and are required mandatorily to attend office regularly. In case any employee has been unable to get vaccinated for medical or some other compelling reason(s), s/he must apply for an exemption to the Head of Office. On receipt of such application, the matter can be considered on a case-to-case basis. Employees who are neither vaccinated nor exempted would not be permitted to attend office w.e.f 16th July, 2021 and their absence will be treated as willful,” the order read.

“ In case of detection of COVID infection case in any Office, the protocol issued shall be followed and be reported to concerned Head of Office,” the order added.