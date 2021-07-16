Mission Shakti Women SHG Prepares To Manage Septage Treatment Plant In City

Bhubaneswar: Empowerment of women and other special groups has become the crux of development initiatives for Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC). The city authority has decided to hand over a Septage Treatment Plant (SeTP) to women self-help group (WSHG) for its operation and management. The group namely UNIQUE SHG selected for the purpose is undergoing a rigorous training at septage treatment plant, Basuaghai and on-going plant at Rokat.

To meet the Septage generation demand in Bhubaneswar, BMC has come up with second treatment plant at Rokat (near Pandara ) Bhubaneswar. The treatment plant will be handed over to the Mission Shakti Group for operation and maintenance very soon. Capacity of the plant is of 75 Kilo letre per day (KLD) which will serve a population of at least 2.2 Lakh in Bhubaneswar.

While the smart city is thriving for scientific sanitation around the city at the same time provision of one more septage treatment plant is a value addition to its liveability index. This is the high time to involve Mission Shakti Groups in different development initiatives of the city to expand their horizon; says Commissioner BMC, Sri Sanjay Kumar Singh.

Starting from sanitation to revenue generation the groups are specially engaged. While Women Self Help Groups (SHGs) are involved as ‘Swachha Sathis’ for scientific waste management through operation and maintenance of micro composting centres(MCCs), now such groups are prepared to take up Septage Treatment Plant like activity.

The month long training of Mission Shakti Group (MSG) for Operation and Maintenance (O & M) of Septage Treatment Plant, Rokat, Bhubaneswar has started from 9th July 2021. It will continue till 8th Aug, 2021. After successful completion of the training, a contract will be signed between the SHG and BMC for O & M of SeTP, Rokat, Bhubaneswar.

The Mission Shakti Group will be trained on various aspects of Operation and Maintenance of Septage Treatment Plant. They will also be trained on softer aspects such how to manage the group, how to keep record of their account and expenditure, financial management, group dynamics, deciding the salary of each member involved, problem solving aptitude and observing group behaviour and required technical understanding of the plant, told Deputy Commissioner sanitation.

It is wise mentioning that BMC has been adopting inclusive development strategy by involving different groups like SHGs, Transgender groups and encouraging safai karamacaharis under different assistance schemes of government.