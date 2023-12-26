Flight from Rourkela to Kolkata
StateBreakingTop News

Odisha Facilitates Direct Flight from Rourkela to Kolkata; Alliance Air to Operate Thrice a Week

Big Boost to Industries & Tourism: Travel Time to Come Down to 1.5 Hrs

By Yajati Keshari Rout
141

Bhubaneswar: The Government of Odisha has decided to facilitate air connectivity between the ‘Steel City’ Rourkela and the ‘City of Joy’ Kolkata for the first time.

This will reduce the travel time to one hour and thirty minutes. The Rourkela-Kolkata route will be a State-sponsored route, with the State Government providing Viability Gap Funding for 35 seats of the capacity with a fare cap.

Alliance Air will run the flight operation thrice a week on this route on Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday. This will boost the industry and tourism sector in Sundargarh District. The service is dedicated to the people of Odisha. The inaugural one-way fare starts from Rs 1999.

Yajati Keshari Rout 421 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking