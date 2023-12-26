Body Of Woman Found Hanging
Body Of Woman Found Hanging Inside House In Bolangir

By Itishree Sethy
Kantabanji: Body of a woman was found hanging inside her house in Dumerchuan village in Bolangir district on Tuesday.

As per reports, the body was found hanging from the asbestos of the house. The exact cause of the death is yet to be ascertained.

The police on intimation reached the spot and launched an investigation. The body was sent for post-mortem. The exact cause of the death will be known after the post-mortem, police said.

