Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the twin polls in Odisha, Ollywood actress Varsha Priyadarshini today joined the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

She was inducted into the conch party fold in the presence of Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra during a program at Sankha Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.

Notably, the Lok Sabha and Odisha Assembly elections in the state will be held in four phases (May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1).