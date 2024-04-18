Nestle adds sugar to baby cereal sold in India but not in Europe & UK, study reveals

New Delhi: Nestle adds sugar to infant milk sold in less affluent nations including India but not in its primary markets like Europe or the UK, reported ToI. The revelation came to light when “Public Eye,” a Swiss investigative organization, and IBFAN (International Baby Food Action Network) dispatched samples of the company’s baby food items marketed in Asia, Africa, and Latin America to a Belgian laboratory for examination.

In the lucrative Indian market, exceeding $250 million in sales in 2022, every Cerelac baby cereal variant contains supplementary sugar, averaging nearly 3 grams per portion.”Public Eye’s” recent inquiry, disclosed on Wednesday, indicated that Cerelac wheat-based cereals tailored for six-month-old infants retailed by Nestle in Germany, France, and the UK are devoid of additional sugar. Conversely, the identical product harbors more than 5 grams per serving in Ethiopia and 6 grams in Thailand.

When confronted with the results, Nigel Rollins, a scientist at WHO, conveyed to “Public Eye” and IBFAN: ‘A double standard exists here that cannot be rationalized.’ He further remarked that the scenario where Nestle refrains from incorporating sugar into these commodities in Switzerland but readily embraces it in economically disadvantaged environments ‘poses challenges both in terms of public health & ethics.’

According to the report, WHO cautions that early introduction to sugar may establish a lasting inclination towards sweetened items, heightening the likelihood of obesity and various enduring ailments. In the year 2022, WHO advocated for the prohibition of supplementary sugars and sweetening agents in edibles intended for infants, encouraging the sector to ‘take initiative’ and ‘back public health objectives’ by revamping their offerings.

An intriguing point to note is that Nestle’s online platform, providing guidance on infant nourishment, explicitly mentions: ‘It is advised against incorporating sugar while preparing meals for your infant, or providing them with sugary beverages. Some prominent nutrition and healthcare specialists propose refraining from introducing fruit juices in the initial year due to their relatively elevated natural sugar content. …Steer clear of juice blends or alternative mixed beverages containing supplementary sweetening agents. Always scrutinize the packaging.’ Regrettably, this counsel appears inapplicable to the corporation’s own merchandise retailed in economically modest and intermediate revenue nations.