Odisha Eco Retreat 2023-24 From November 1

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Tourism’s annual flagship camping event Eco Retreat will commence from November 1, official sources said.

For the year 2023-24, Eco Retreat will be held at seven locations– Konark, Putsil, Sonapur, Daringbadi, Bhitarkanika, Satkosia, and Hirakud– for three months.

Booking for stays can be done at Eco Retreat’s official website– odishaecoretreats.com.

In the first phase, Eco Retreat will be inaugurated at Hirakud, Daringbadi, Putsil, and Satkosia by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The event will begin at Sonapur and Bhitarkanika in the second phase from December 1. Eventually, Eco Retreat will kick off at Konark on December 15, as per sources.