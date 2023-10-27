Commissionerate police releases guidelines for Laxmi puja in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate police has issued guidelines for Laxmi puja in Bhubaneswar on Friday, said reliable reports.

According to the directives issued by the DCP of Bhubaneswar Prateek Singh, the police shall aim at a peaceful and traffic congestion-free Laxmi puja in Bhubaneswar.

The DCP of Bhubaneswar has urged all the puja committees organizing Laxmi puja in the city to apply for a permission ahead of the puja.

He further informed that as many as 27 platoons of police force shall be deployed at various sensitive places in the city. There shall be proper crowd control and traffic management, the DCP added.