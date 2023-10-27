Chandrayaan-3 Lander Ejected 2 Tonnes Of Moon Soil, Generated Spectacular ‘Ejecta Halo

Bengaluru: The Indian Space Research Organisation on Friday revealed that lander Vikram displaced approximately 2.06 tonnes of lunar regolith (rocks and soil) as it landed on the surface of the Moon.

“On August 23, 2023, as it descended, the Chandrayaan-3 Lander Module generated a spectacular ‘ejecta halo’ of lunar material. Scientists from NRSC/ISRO estimate that about 2.06 tonnes of lunar epiregolith were ejected and displaced over an area of 108.4 m² around the landing site,” it said in the post an shared the link of a document with the details.

It said the Vikram lander of the Chandrayaan-3 mission landed near the south pole of the Moon on August 23rd, 2023 and during the action of the descent stage, thrusters and the consequent landing, a significant amount of lunar surficial epiregolith material got ejected, resulting in a reflectance anomaly or ‘ejecta halo’.