Fire at Delhi’s Newborn Hospital Claims Seven Lives; Owner Arrested

New Delhi: A devastating fire at a children’s hospital in the Vivek Vihar area of East Delhi resulted in the tragic death of seven newborns late Saturday night. The owner of the Baby Care New Born Hospital, Naveen Kichi, who had been absconding since the incident, was arrested by Delhi Police on Sunday.

The Delhi Police have registered an FIR against Kichi under IPC sections 336, 304A, and 34, and he is currently under police interrogation. According to officials from the Delhi Fire Services, the fire broke out around 11:30 pm on Saturday and rapidly spread to two adjacent buildings. While twelve newborns were rescued from the facility, seven unfortunately did not survive.

In response to the tragedy, the Delhi government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident. Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has also instructed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to conduct an investigation.

The police are thoroughly investigating the matter to ascertain the exact cause of the fire and to find those responsible for any lapses. The hospital management is also under scrutiny for potential negligence in ensuring the safety of its patients and staff.

The police investigation has uncovered several major lapses at the hospital. These include an expired license, overcapacity at the time of the incident, unqualified doctors for neonatal intensive care, lack of fire extinguishers and no emergency exit.

The grief over Delhi’s heart-wrenching fire tragedy has engulfed the entire country.

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday said the death of children due to a fire in a hospital in Delhi is heart-rending and prayed for strength to the bereaved parents. “The news of the death of many children due to a fire in a hospital in Vivek Vihar, Delhi is heart-rending. May God give strength to the bereaved parents and relatives to bear this shock. I pray for the speedy recovery of other children injured in this incident.” she said.

विवेक विहार, दिल्ली के एक अस्पताल में आग लगने से अनेक बच्चों की मृत्यु का समाचार हृदय विदारक है। ईश्वर शोक संतप्त माता-पिता एवं परिजनों को यह आघात सहने की शक्ति दें। मैं इस घटना में घायल हुए अन्य बच्चों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करती हूँ। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 26, 2024

Expressing sorrow over the incident, PM Narendra Modi took to X and wrote, “The fire tragedy at a hospital in Delhi is heart-rending. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this incredibly difficult time. I pray that those injured recover at the earliest.”

The fire tragedy at a hospital in Delhi is heart-rending. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this incredibly difficult time. I pray that those injured recover at the earliest. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 26, 2024

The PM also announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF will be provided to the families of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 will be given to each injured individual.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik offered his condolences to the bereaved families and wished speedy recovery of the injured.

Deeply saddened by the loss of lives of newborns in a fire mishap at a hospital in #Delhi‘s Vivek Vihar area. My condolences to the bereaved families and wish speedy recovery of the injured. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) May 26, 2024

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday that the fire at the East Delhi hospital, which resulted in the deaths of seven newborns, is heartbreaking. He warned that those responsible for negligence will not be spared. Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj also stated that the strictest punishment will be given to those found negligent or involved in any wrongdoing.

Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani, also expressed grief over the tragic incident.