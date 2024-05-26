French Open 2024: Rublev gets past Daniel to advance into Round 2

Sixth seed Andrey Rublev got past Taro Daniel to reach the second round of the French Open 2024. Russia’s Rublev worked his way to a 6-2 6-7 (3-7) 6-3 7-5 win over Japan’s Daniel.

Rublev progressed to the second round after a laboured win against Daniel. Rublev, who won the Madrid Masters and sparked hopes of a deep run in Paris, needed 3 hours and 11 minutes to progress to the second round.

The 26-year-old is looking to go beyond the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time. Rublev will face either Pedro Martinez or Thiago Agustin Tirante next.