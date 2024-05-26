Neeraj Chopra clarifies withdrawal from Ostrava Golden Spike ‘a precautionary move’

Neeraj Chopra, India’s Olympic and World Championship gold medalist javelin thrower, addressed reports of his injury by clarifying that he is not injured and rather has decided to withdraw from the Ostrava Golden Spike competition after experiencing discomfort in his adductor, to avoid the risk of potential injury with the Paris Olympics just two months away.

Despite initial reports of his injury, Neeraj informed on Instagram that he made the decision to prioritize his well-being and will refrain from competing until he feels completely recovered.

“Hello everyone! Following a recent throwing session, I decided not to compete in Ostrava as I felt something in my adductor. I have had problems with it in the past and pushing it at this stage can lead to injury. Just to clarify, I am not injured but I do not want to take any risk during the Olympic year so had to take this decision. Once I feel it’s fully recovered, I will get back to competitions. Thank you for your support,” said Neeraj wrote on Instagram.

Neeraj has had to withdraw from the Ostrava Golden Spike for the second year in a row. Last year, he was also scheduled to compete but couldn’t due to a muscle injury. The Ostrava meet was set to be Neeraj Chopra’s third competitive event of the season. Neeraj Chopra is set to participate in the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland on June 18.