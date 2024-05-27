Cyclone Remal Makes Landfall With 135 Kmph, Leaves Trail Of Destruction in Bengal

Kolkata: With winds gusting up to 135 kilometres per hour, severe cyclonic storm ‘Remal’ made landfall between the coasts of Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal, bringing heavy rains that flooded homes and farmland, and leaving a trail of destruction.

The landfall process began at 8:30 pm on Sunday over the adjacent coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh between Sagar Island and Khepupara, near the southwest of Mongla in the neighbouring country.

‘Remal’ flattened fragile dwellings, uprooted trees and knocked down electric poles. One person was injured after being hit by debris in the Gosaba area of the Sundarbans.

More than one lakh people were evacuated from vulnerable areas in West Bengal before the cyclone struck.

“Severe cyclonic storm Remal made landfall between Sagar Island in West Bengal and Khepupara in Bangladesh on Sunday night with wind speeds reaching up to 135 kmph,” the meteorological office said.

Reports from North and South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore districts stated roofs of thatched houses were blown away, electric poles twisted and trees uprooted in several areas.

Streets and homes in low-lying areas adjoining Kolkata were inundated.

The West Bengal government shifted around 1.10 lakh people from coastal and vulnerable areas to cyclone shelters, schools and colleges by Sunday late afternoon.

Evacuation efforts focused on relocating people from South 24 Parganas district, especially Sagar Island, Sundarbans and Kakdwip, according to an official.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting to review the response and preparedness for the storm, while West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose monitored the situation closely.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged people to stay at home and assuring them of her government’s support.

Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) authorities evacuated people from high-rises and dilapidated buildings, according to Mayor Firhad Hakim.