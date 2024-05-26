Kharge, Rahul To Address Election Rallies In Odisha Ahead Of Phase IV Polls

Bhubaneswar: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Odisha on May 29 and 30, respectively, to campaign for the party candidates ahead of Phase IV of Simultaneous General Elections in the state on June 1.

According to Odisha Congress in-charge Ajoy Kumar, Kharge will address an election rally in Balasore at 11:00 am on May 29 and another rally at Chandbali in Bhadrak district at 3:00 pm on the same day.

Rahul is scheduled to address an election meeting at Sanamahitpur in Simulia under the Bhadrak Lok Sabha constituency on May 30.

The Congress has fielded candidates for the Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Balasore, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, and Jajpur Lok Sabha seats, as well as for 42 Assembly constituencies under them, with elections scheduled for June 1.