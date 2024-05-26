French Open 2024: Winning comeback for Naomi Osaka after maternity break

Naomi Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion, secured her first Grand Slam victory after coming back from a maternity break. For her first match in Paris since 2022, the Japanese beat Lucia Bronzetti after a match full of twists and turns.

The former World No. 1 triumphed over Lucia Bronzetti, ranked World No. 67, in the women’s singles first round with a score of 6-1, 4-6, 7-5 in a thrilling 2-hour match at the Phillipe Chatrier on the opening day of the main draw at Roland Garros.

Despite an early exit in the Australian Open, Osaka exhibited a strong performance on clay, traditionally considered one of her weaker surfaces, reaching the pre-quarterfinals in Rome in May.

Osaka’s next opponent will be the winner of the match between World No. 1 Iga Swiatek and Jeanjean, a qualifier in Paris.