Kolkata Knight Riders Crowned TATA IPL 2024 Champions

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lifted their third Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 title after defeating the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 8 wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium Chennai on Sunday.
KKR lifted the trophy for the third time after a season that they dominated right from the beginning, finishing atop the points table with 20 points before recording a thumping Qualifier 1 win against SRH.
𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗦 𝗢𝗙 #𝗧𝗔𝗧𝗔𝗜𝗣𝗟 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰 😍🏆
The 𝗞𝗢𝗟𝗞𝗔𝗧𝗔 𝗞𝗡𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗥𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗥𝗦! 💜#KKRvSRH | #Final | #TheFinalCall | @KKRiders pic.twitter.com/iEfmGOrHVp
