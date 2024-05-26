Kolkata Knight Riders Crowned TATA IPL 2024 Champions

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lifted their third Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 title after defeating the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 8 wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium Chennai on Sunday.

KKR lifted the trophy for the third time after a season that they dominated right from the beginning, finishing atop the points table with 20 points before recording a thumping Qualifier 1 win against SRH.