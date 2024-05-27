Pune Porsche accident: 2 doctors arrested for manipulating teen driver’s blood sample

Pune: Two doctors of Sassoon General Hospital in Pune were arrested on the charge of manipulation of the blood sample of a teen driver, an accused, in the Porsche car accident case, said Pune Police commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Monday.

Amitesh Kumar said Dr Ajay Taware, head of the forensics department at Sassoon Hospital in Pune, and Dr Shrihari Harnor, chief medical officer at Sassoon, were arrested for alleged manipulation in blood reports and tampering with the evidence in the Porsche crash case.

The Pune Porsche accident case is currently being probed by the crime branch. Two IT professionals died after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding Porsche allegedly driven by the minor in the early hours of May 19.

The police claimed that the teenager was drunk at the time of the accident. The teenager was initially granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board, which also asked him to write an essay on road accidents, but following outrage over the lenient treatment and a review application by the police, he was sent to an observation home till June 5.

The police have arrested the teenager’s father, who is a realtor, and his grandfather in connection with the accident.