KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final: Sunrisers Hyderabad Opt To Bat First Against Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the grand finale of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.
Toss Update
Sunrisers Hyderabad elect to bat in the Final against Kolkata Knight Riders
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 26, 2024
Playing XI:
Sunrisers Hyderabad XI: T. Head, A. Sharma, A. Markram, R. Tripathi, N. Reddy, H. Klaasen (wk), S. Ahmed, P. Cummins (c), B. Kumar, T. Natarajan, J. Unadkat.
Kolkata Knight Riders XI: R. Gurbaz (wk), S. Narine, V. Iyer, S. Iyer (c), R. Singh, A. Russell, R. Singh, M. Starc, H. Rana, V. Chakaravarthy, V. Arora.
The Final Call
The clock is ticking towards history in the making
Who will emerge victorious in the summit clash
7:30 PM IST
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 26, 2024
