KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final: Sunrisers Hyderabad Opt To Bat First Against Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the grand finale of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

Playing XI:

Sunrisers Hyderabad XI: T. Head, A. Sharma, A. Markram, R. Tripathi, N. Reddy, H. Klaasen (wk), S. Ahmed, P. Cummins (c), B. Kumar, T. Natarajan, J. Unadkat.

Kolkata Knight Riders XI: R. Gurbaz (wk), S. Narine, V. Iyer, S. Iyer (c), R. Singh, A. Russell, R. Singh, M. Starc, H. Rana, V. Chakaravarthy, V. Arora.