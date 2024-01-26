Odisha CM Wishes All On Republic Day

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday extended his warm wishes to everyone on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day and asked them to reaffirm their pledge to uphold the ideals enshrined in the Constitution of India.

The Chief Minister wrote on his X handle, “Warm wishes to everyone on the occasion of 75th #RepublicDay. On this auspicious day, let’s take a moment to remember our great freedom fighters who made selfless sacrifices for the nation and reaffirm our pledge to uphold the ideals enshrined in our Constitution.”