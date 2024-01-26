Odisha’s Tableau Rolls Down Kartavya Path On 75th Republic Day In New Delhi

New Delhi: A tableau from Odisha selected by the Centre rolled down the Kartavya Path at the Republic Day Parade in the national capital here today.

The central part of the tableau highlighted women’s involvement in the handicraft and handloom sector through live demonstrations and acknowledged women’s adaptation to technology by showing them engaging in cashless transactions and e-platform marketing.

A big umbrella on the tableau denoted the “whole-hearted” support of the central and state governments to the artisans under the “Viksit Bharat” programme.

The rear portion featured a heritage hut of Raghurajpur village, where women play a pivotal role in crafting Pattachitra and masks. The village’s transformation into an open museum signified the journey towards “Viksit Bharat”.

“War Horse of Konark Temple” symbolised Odisha’s rapid progress in shaping a developed India.

The divine elephant “Kandarpa Hasti” on the tableau symbolised the dedication of Odisha’s women to “Viksit Bharat”, paralleling the devotion of Gopis to Lord Sri Krishna.

The tableaux of 16 States/Union Territories (UTs) on different themes showcasing India’s rich cultural diversity and creativity were seen at the national day event.

Apart from Odisha, the tableaux of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Ladakh (UT), Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh were displayed at the 75th Republic Day Parade in New Delhi.