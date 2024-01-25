Casio Music partners with Sony India for a One-of-a-Kind Shopping Extravaganza for All Music Lovers

Casio Music is delighted to join forces with Sony India to announce an exclusive in-store offer on their wide range of keyboards. With every Casio keyboard purchase*, customers will now receive a complimentary pair of high-quality Sony headphones.

This extraordinary offer has been curated to provide music enthusiasts with an opportunity to elevate their auditory experience, allowing them to feel the beat and hear the harmony like never before. Known for delivering immersive sounds that can transform your living room into a concert hall, Casio Keyboards promises to turn any gathering into an unforgettable musical experience with your loved ones.

Casio Music’s commitment to innovation and quality aligns seamlessly with Sony’s renowned audio expertise, promising a harmonious blend for music enthusiasts. This collaboration allows us to bring together the best of both worlds – Casio’s exceptional keyboards and Sony’s high-quality headphones to create a truly immersive musical experience.

Whether you are a seasoned musician or just beginning to explore the world of music, this limited-time offer is the perfect chance to invest in a Casio keyboard and receive a top-notch audio companion.

Casio Music’s Instagram Post link: https://www.instagram.com/p/C2cWyjPC7fX/

The offer covers a diverse range of Casio keyboards, ensuring that customers can find the perfect instrument to match their musical aspirations. This offer is not valid on Mini Keyboards, High Grade keyboards and Pianos.

Visit your nearest Casio store or any of the brand’s offline retail partners today to avail the offer.